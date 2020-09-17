





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















17.09.2020 / 18:35









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Frank

Last name(s):

Hohenadel



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Managing Director (CHRO)







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE





b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007203705





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

58.80 EUR





999.60 EUR



58.80 EUR





3234.00 EUR



58.80 EUR





1646.40 EUR



58.80 EUR





1646.40 EUR



58.80 EUR





2058.00 EUR



58.80 EUR





4704.00 EUR



58.80 EUR





1646.40 EUR



58.80 EUR





1293.60 EUR



58.80 EUR





5880.00 EUR



58.80 EUR





3704.40 EUR



58.80 EUR





4704.00 EUR



58.80 EUR





5880.00 EUR



58.80 EUR





5880.00 EUR



58.80 EUR





4174.80 EUR



58.80 EUR





5880.00 EUR



58.80 EUR





5468.40 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

58.80 EUR





58800.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-15; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



