TRATON SE is not seeking the execution of the merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE in 2020

 
Munich, 17 September 2020 - TRATON SE has decided not to execute the squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE, announced on 28 February 2020, in 2020. For the time being, MAN SE shall focus on its tasks from the realignment announced on 11 September 2020 and the handling of the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic. The full corporate integration of MAN SE into TRATON SE shall be pursued further in 2021.

 

