DGAP-Adhoc: MAN SE: TRATON SE is not seeking the execution of the merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE in 2020
2020. szeptember 17., csütörtök, 20:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAN SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
TRATON SE is not seeking the execution of the merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE in 2020
Munich, 17 September 2020 - Today, the Executive Board of TRATON SE has informed the Executive Board of MAN SE that TRATON SE has decided not to execute the squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE, announced on 28 February 2020, in 2020. For the time being, MAN SE shall focus on its tasks from the realignment announced on 11 September 2020 and the handling of the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic. The full corporate integration of MAN SE into TRATON SE shall be pursued further in 2021.
Contact:
Dr. Martin Gstaltmeyr
General Counsel
T +49 175 579 20 43
martin.gstaltmeyr@man.eu
MAN SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München, Deutschland
www.corporate.man.eu
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAN SE
|Dachauer Str. 641
|80995 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 360 98-572
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@man.eu
|Internet:
|www.corporate.man.eu
|ISIN:
|DE0005937007, DE0005937031
|WKN:
|593700, 593703
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1133339
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1133339 17-Sep-2020 CET/CEST
