



DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG





/ Key word(s): Disposal













ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER agrees disposal of 5,000 residential assets above book value

















18.09.2020 / 07:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ADLER agrees disposal of 5,000 residential assets above book value

- Successful disposal of c.5,000 units at premium to book value

- Following the transaction, ADLER"s vacancy rate will reduce by 0.4% and average rent will increase by 2 cents/sqm/month

- Transaction is the next step in ADLER"s strategy to streamline its portfolio and strengthen its balance sheet in line with ongoing deleveraging commitments

- Net LTV to reduce by 200 bps

- Closing is expected by the end of the year

Berlin, 18 September 2020 - Adler Real Estate AG (ADLER) today entered into a binding sale and purchase agreement with a major international real estate investor, to dispose of 5,064 residential and commercial units at a premium to book value as of H1 2020, further demonstrating the resilience of the German residential real estate market at a time of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. The properties are primarily located in Lower Saxony, North Rhine Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate. The units generate net rental income of EUR 18.6m pa and have a 12% vacancy rate with an average rent of 5.46 EUR/sqm/month.

The transaction is a natural next step in ADLER"s strategy to streamline its portfolio. The assets are located in 36 cities which are not included in the top 13 cities and represent c.18% of its portfolio outside of the top 13 locations. As such, ADLER will be exiting 34 of cities through the transaction as it looks to refocus its portfolio. The sale will have a positive impact on all portfolio KPIs, with vacancy reducing by 0.4% and average rent increasing by 2 cents/sqm/month based on ADLER"s H1 2020 results.

Net proceeds of c.EUR 237m, after debt repayment, taxes and fees, will be used to further strengthen the balance sheet, in line with ADLER"s ongoing deleveraging commitments. Following the transaction, net LTV will reduce by c. 200 bps to 54.4% based on ADLER"s H1 2020 figures. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2020.

Your contact for enquiries: