1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Bernhard

Last name(s):

Montag



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG





b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000SHL1006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

37.83 EUR





11992.11 EUR



37.835 EUR





2988.965 EUR



37.87 EUR





14693.56 EUR



37.845 EUR





12678.075 EUR



37.855 EUR





15028.435 EUR



37.88 EUR





44849.92 EUR



37.875 EUR





14695.50 EUR



37.85 EUR





13171.80 EUR



37.84 EUR





12638.56 EUR



37.86 EUR





16734.12 EUR



37.865 EUR





14691.62 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

37.8614 EUR





174162.6650 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-16; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



