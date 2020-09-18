DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG english

18.09.2020




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Bernhard
Last name(s): Montag

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG


b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

























































Price(s) Volume(s)
37.83 EUR 11992.11 EUR
37.835 EUR 2988.965 EUR
37.87 EUR 14693.56 EUR
37.845 EUR 12678.075 EUR
37.855 EUR 15028.435 EUR
37.88 EUR 44849.92 EUR
37.875 EUR 14695.50 EUR
37.85 EUR 13171.80 EUR
37.84 EUR 12638.56 EUR
37.86 EUR 16734.12 EUR
37.865 EUR 14691.62 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
37.8614 EUR 174162.6650 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-16; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
62785  18.09.2020 


