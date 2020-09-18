DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO forecasts a significant higher EBITDA of EUR 130 million for the 2020/2021 financial year.
2020. szeptember 18., péntek, 14:52
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Forecast
VERBIO forecasts a significant higher EBITDA of EUR 130 million for the 2020/2021 financial year.
The Group intends to further invest in capacity expansion and internationalisation in the current financial year. This will be partially financed from the Group"s own funds accumulated in prior periods as well as current operating cash flow. At the end of the 2020/2021 financial year, the Management Board expects net financial assets in the order of EUR 50 million.
Detailed information on the business development for the financial year 2019/2020 can be found in the Annual Report 2019/2020, which will be available on 23 September 2020 at www.verbio.de.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)
Important notice
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
|04109 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 308530-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)341 308530-998
|E-mail:
|ir@verbio.de
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JL9W6
|WKN:
|A0JL9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1133721
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1133721 18-Sep-2020 CET/CEST
