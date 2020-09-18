DGAP-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Personnel





Felix Zimmermann, CEO of TAKKT AG ("Takkt"), today informed the company"s Supervisory Board that he will not extend his contract, which runs until 30 April 2023. The Supervisory Board of Takkt will work together with Felix Zimmermann on a succession arrangement. This includes an adjustment of the board structure to accelerate the transformation. The aim is to find a succession solution in the course of 2021, until then Zimmermann will remain CEO of Takkt.





Heiko Hegwein, member of the Takkt management board, has decided to leave the company for personal reasons and by mutual agreement as of September 30, 2020. Until further notice, Felix Zimmermann will take over Heiko Hegwein"s tasks in the transformation of the Omnichannel Commerce segment.







