DGAP-Adhoc: TAKKT AG announces generation change and adjustments in the Management Board

2020. szeptember 18., péntek, 16:20





DGAP-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Personnel


TAKKT AG announces generation change and adjustments in the Management Board


18-Sep-2020 / 16:20 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TAKKT AG announces generation change and adjustments in the Management Board


Felix Zimmermann, CEO of TAKKT AG ("Takkt"), today informed the company"s Supervisory Board that he will not extend his contract, which runs until 30 April 2023. The Supervisory Board of Takkt will work together with Felix Zimmermann on a succession arrangement. This includes an adjustment of the board structure to accelerate the transformation. The aim is to find a succession solution in the course of 2021, until then Zimmermann will remain CEO of Takkt.


Heiko Hegwein, member of the Takkt management board, has decided to leave the company for personal reasons and by mutual agreement as of September 30, 2020. Until further notice, Felix Zimmermann will take over Heiko Hegwein"s tasks in the transformation of the Omnichannel Commerce segment.



Contact:

Michael Loch

VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations

Presselstr. 12

70191 Stuttgart

+49 711 3465 8222







18-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG

Presselstr. 12

70191 Stuttgart

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 3465 80
Fax: +49 (0)711 3465 8104
E-mail: investor@takkt.de
Internet: www.takkt.de
ISIN: DE0007446007
WKN: 744600
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1133819





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1133819  18-Sep-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1133819&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum