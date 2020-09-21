Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Report (2. Tranche)

On March 19, 2020, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 18 March 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Within the second tranche, between September 14, 2020 and September 18, 2020 a total of 41,372 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

In the period from September 14, 2020 to September 18, 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Total number of shares bought back

Weighted average share price (EUR)

Aggregated volume (EUR)

14.09.2020

8,309

61.3610

509,848.55

15.09.2020

8,301

61.2426

508,374.82

16.09.2020

8,187

61.4253

502,888.93

17.09.2020

8,204

61.5339

504,824.12

18.09.2020

8,371

61.4688

514,555.32









Gesamt

41,372

61.4061

2,540,491.74



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 19, 2020 through, and including, September 11, 2020 amounts to 834,625.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Aurubis AG (www.aurubis.com) under section Investor Relations.

Hamburg, September 2020

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board