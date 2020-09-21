DGAP-AFR: Linde plc (EU): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Linde plc hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 25, 2020

Address: https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport













Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
