1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

GRENKE AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Neuer Markt 2

PLZ:

76532

Ort:

Baden-Baden

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900BHRYZ464GFD289



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

freiwillige Gruppenmeldung mit ausgelöster Schwelle auf Tochterebene



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Jupiter Fund Management PLC ++

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: London, Großbritannien



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

16.09.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

5,67 %

0,00 %

5,67 %

46.495.573

letzte Mitteilung

5,004 %

0,00 %

5,004 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A161N30

0

2.637.655

0,00 %

5,67 %

Summe

2.637.655

5,67 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0,00 %







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Jupiter Fund Management plc

%

%

%

Jupiter Fund Management Group Ltd

%

%

%

Jupiter Asset Management Group Ltd

%

%

%

Knightsbridge Asset Management Ltd

%

%

%

Jupiter Investment Management Group Ltd

%

%

%

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd

5,66 %

%

5,66 %

-

%

%

%

Jupiter Fund Management Fund Group Ltd

%

%

%

Jupiter Asset Management Group Ltd

%

%

%

Knightsbridge Asset Management Ltd

%

%

%

Jupiter Investment Management Group Ltd

%

%

%

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd

5,66 %

%

5,66 %

Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Ltd

4,53 %

%

%

-

%

%

%

Jupiter Fund Management plc

%

%

%

Merian Global Investors Ltd

%

%

%

Merian Global Investors (Jersey) Ltd

%

%

%

Merian Global Investors (Finance) Ltd

%

%

%

Merian Global Investors Holdings Ltd

%

%

%

Merian Global Investors (UK) Ltd

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

18.09.2020



