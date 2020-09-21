DGAP-AFR: Linde plc (EU): Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Linde plc


Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Linde plc (EU): Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








21.09.2020 / 16:23



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Linde plc bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.09.2020

Ort: https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

Großbritannien
Internet: www.linde.com





 
