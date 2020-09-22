



"We reimagine our customers" businesses" - QSC implements rebranding and is now q.beyond

- Major milestone in repositioning business

- Streamlined portfolio focusing on digitalisation

- New brand identity at www.qbeyond.de

Cologne, 22 September 2020 - Today marks the launch of q.beyond AG, with a new brand identity, fresh look and streamlined portfolio of services for its customers. In keeping with its new claim - "Expect the next" - the IT service provider is promoting the digitalisation projects of its SME customers.

"q.beyond AG will now be the first address for anyone serious about tackling digitalisation and transforming their business", comments CEO Jürgen Hermann. "We are leaving isolated solutions behind and offering our customers an optimal mix of precisely those technologies they need for their transformation, through to offering new innovative and digital business and service models."

To put this claim into practice, the IT service provider has a well-coordinated portfolio of mutually compatible Cloud, SAP and IoT services. By combining edge and cloud technologies in the Internet of Things, q.beyond enables its customers to benefit from services that go as far as launching new business models.

q.beyond stands for new era

"The new name and fresh branding underline the transformation we have undergone in recent months and years. We now have a new name for a new company. We have proactively evolved our activities in all areas and are rethinking our customers" businesses. Our workforce is eager to shape the digital transformation together with our customers and to provide them with a decisive head start over their competitors."

The latest business performance also shows that the new alignment based on the "2020plus" growth strategy is gaining traction: q.beyond is consistently growing from quarter to quarter, its new orders are at record levels and its attractive solutions and growing markets are providing added tailwind, even in the current exceptional circumstances.

From TC provider to corporate digitaliser

QSC started out as a TC provider in 1997 and has transformed itself over the years into a pure IT service provider with a focus on SME business customers. Key milestones in the company"s history include taking over Info AG and the early launch of the Cloud and IoT businesses. The company most recently acquired Incloud GmbH in Darmstadt and brought on board a team of young software developers specialising in cloud and web solutions, mobile apps and IoT products.

About q.beyond AG

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 900 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP and IoT.

q.beyond AG results from the rebranding of QSC AG in September 2020. With nationwide locations and its own certified data centres, it is one of Germany"s leading IT service providers.

