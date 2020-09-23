



DIC Asset AG: High Acceptance Rate for the 2020 Scrip Dividend Reaffirms Shareholder Faith in Company"s Future Development

















23.09.2020 / 07:41









DIC Asset AG: High Acceptance Rate for the 2020 Scrip Dividend Reaffirms Shareholder Faith in Company"s Future Development

At 40.25%, acceptance of scrip dividend matches high levels of previous years



Gross proceeds in the amount of c. EUR 16.2 million strengthen equity basis for future business growth



1,515,479 new no-par value shares issued (capital increase of +1.9%)



Frankfurt am Main, 23 September 2020. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany"s leading listed property companies, successfully closed the offer of a scrip dividend, as it had done in prior years, this time achieving an acceptance rate of 40.25%. A total of 1,515,479 new no-par value shares with full dividend entitlement for the 2020 financial year were issued, which will be credited to the DIC Asset AG shareholders" securities accounts as of 29 September 2020. Trading of the new shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will start on the same day. The issuance of the new shares increases the number of DIC Asset AG shares outstanding by around 1.9%, up to a total of 80,587,028.

"We interpret the fact that the acceptance rate was once again so high as a positive signal from our shareholders, indicating their continued support and encouragement for the company"s growth course, especially during this year under the sign of the Covid-19 pandemic. The scrip dividend provides DIC Asset AG with c. EUR 16 million in equity capital that will be used as an additional financing component for the planned growth," said CEO Sonja Wärntges as she commented on the successful closing of the offer.

As in previous years, all shareholders were given the choice of receiving all or parts of the dividend of EUR 0.66 per share as approved by the Annual General Meeting in July 2020 either in cash or in the form of new shares. To ensure that possible tax liabilities are met, EUR 0.15 per share will be distributed in cash (base dividend) in any case. The scheduled pay-out date for the base and cash dividends and a possible residual balance payment is 25 September 2020. Overall, a total of 31,825,059 pro-rata dividend claims in the amount of EUR 0.51 per share were exchanged for 1,515,479 new shares in the company. The subscription price was EUR 10.71 while the subscription ratio was 21.0 to 1.



About DIC Asset AG:

With more than 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 186 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 8.5 billion under management (as of 30/06/2020).

Taking an active asset management approach, DIC Asset AG employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential company-wide and to boost its revenues.

In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 1.9 billion in assets under management, as of 30/06/2020), DIC Asset AG acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio.

In its Institutional Business division (EUR 6.6 billion in assets under management, as of 30/06/2020), which operates under the name GEG German Estate Group, DIC Asset AG generates income by structuring and managing investment vehicles with attractive dividend yields for national and international institutional investors.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

IR Contact DIC Asset AG:



Peer Schlinkmann



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Neue Mainzer Strasse 20



D-60311 Frankfurt am Main



Phone +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@dic-asset.de