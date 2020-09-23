



Württembergische has new leadership

















23.09.2020









Württembergische has new leadership

Zeliha Hanning as Chair of the Executive Board of the insurance company - Jacques Wasserfall to lead life insurance

Changes are coming in the Executive Boards of Württembergische insurance group. With effect from 1 January 2021, Zeliha Hanning (41) will take over as Chairwoman of the Executive Board of Württembergische Versicherung AG and Jacques Wasserfall (45) will be the new Chairman of the Executive Board of Württembergische Lebensversicherung AG and Württembergische Krankenversicherung AG. They will succeed Thomas Bischof (45), who is leaving the Group for family reasons. The personnel change remains subject to approval by the supervisory authorities.





Zeliha Hanning joined Württembergische Versicherung in 2000. She held numerous management positions in sales, among other positions. From 2016 to 2019 she was in charge of organisational design and IT management. Zeliha Hanning has been General Representative for the Private Clients Property and Casualty division and the Customer and Intermediary Services division since the end of 2019. In future, she will also be in charge of insurance sales in addition to her position as Chairwoman of the Executive Board.





Jacques Wasserfall joined Württembergische Lebensversicherung in July 2020 as a member of the Executive Board responsible for health insurance business. He was previously a member of the Executive Board of Zurich Deutscher Herold Lebensversicherung, and prior to that, worked as a senior actuary for various insurers starting in 1999. Jacques Wasserfall will in future be Chairman of the Executive Board of Württembergische Lebensversicherung and, following a corresponding board resolution, is to become Chairman of the Executive Board of Württembergische Krankenversicherung.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Württembergische Versicherung and CEO of W&W AG, Jürgen A. Junker: "With Zeliha Hanning and Jacques Wasserfall, the management of our major companies that are so important for the future of the Group is gaining two compelling personalities. I am all the more pleased that both of them have previously demonstrated their abilities in-house. This also underlines the fact that the development of management staff, which we have established over the past few years, also means success for the leadership roles in the W&W Group." Junker adds: "I wish all the best to Mr Bischof. We respect his wish to leave Württembergische for family reasons, and thank him for his successful work."