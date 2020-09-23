DGAP-News: Württembergische has new leadership
2020. szeptember 23., szerda, 09:42
Württembergische has new leadership
Zeliha Hanning as Chair of the Executive Board of the insurance company - Jacques Wasserfall to lead life insurance
Changes are coming in the Executive Boards of Württembergische insurance group. With effect from 1 January 2021, Zeliha Hanning (41) will take over as Chairwoman of the Executive Board of Württembergische Versicherung AG and Jacques Wasserfall (45) will be the new Chairman of the Executive Board of Württembergische Lebensversicherung AG and Württembergische Krankenversicherung AG. They will succeed Thomas Bischof (45), who is leaving the Group for family reasons. The personnel change remains subject to approval by the supervisory authorities.
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Württembergische Versicherung and CEO of W&W AG, Jürgen A. Junker: "With Zeliha Hanning and Jacques Wasserfall, the management of our major companies that are so important for the future of the Group is gaining two compelling personalities. I am all the more pleased that both of them have previously demonstrated their abilities in-house. This also underlines the fact that the development of management staff, which we have established over the past few years, also means success for the leadership roles in the W&W Group." Junker adds: "I wish all the best to Mr Bischof. We respect his wish to leave Württembergische for family reasons, and thank him for his successful work."
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG
|Gutenbergstrasse 30
|70176 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ww-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008051004
|WKN:
|805100
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1135551
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1135551 23.09.2020
