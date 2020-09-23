DGAP-AFR: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.03.2021

Ort: https://www.draeger.com/de_corp/Investoren/Publikationen#finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.03.2021

Ort: https://www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Publications#financial-calendar

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2021

Ort: https://www.draeger.com/de_corp/Investoren/Publikationen#finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2021

Ort: https://www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Publications#financial-calendar

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.03.2021

Ort: https://www.draeger.com/de_corp/Investoren/Publikationen#finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.03.2021

Ort: https://www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Publications#financial-calendar

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2021

Ort: https://www.draeger.com/de_corp/Investoren/Publikationen#finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2021

Ort: https://www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Publications#financial-calendar













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53-55

23542 Lübeck

Deutschland
Internet: www.draeger.com





 
