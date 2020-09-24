





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















23.09.2020 / 17:58









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Jan Martin

Nachname(n):

Kupfer



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

UniCredit Bank AG





b) LEI

2ZCNRR8UK83OBTEK2170



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Derivat

ISIN:

DE000HW56750





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1080,8100 EUR





9,00 EUR



1276,2500 EUR





9,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1178,53 EUR





9,00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-21; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Börse Stuttgart

MIC:

CATS



