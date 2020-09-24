DGAP-DD: UniCredit Bank AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








23.09.2020 / 17:44




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Jan Martin
Nachname(n): Kupfer

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

UniCredit Bank AG


b) LEI

2ZCNRR8UK83OBTEK2170 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Derivat
ISIN: DE000HVB12Y9


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
12012,00 EUR 30000,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
12012,00 EUR 30000,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-21; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Börse Stuttgart
MIC: CATS














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: UniCredit Bank AG

Arabellastraße 12

81925 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.hvb.de/ir





 
