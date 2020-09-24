





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















23.09.2020 / 17:44









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Jan Martin

Last name(s):

Kupfer



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

UniCredit Bank AG





b) LEI

2ZCNRR8UK83OBTEK2170



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Derivative

ISIN:

DE000HVB12Y9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

12012.00 EUR





30000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

12012.00 EUR





30000.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-21; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Exchange Stuttgart

MIC:

CATS



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























23.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



