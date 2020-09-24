DGAP-DD: UniCredit Bank AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jan Martin
Last name(s): Kupfer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

UniCredit Bank AG


b) LEI

2ZCNRR8UK83OBTEK2170 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000HW56750


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
1080.8100 EUR 9.00 EUR
1276.2500 EUR 9.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1178.53 EUR 9.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Exchange Stuttgart
MIC: CATS














Language: English
Company: UniCredit Bank AG

Arabellastraße 12

81925 München

Germany
Internet: www.hvb.de/ir





 
