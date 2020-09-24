



Final offer price for shares in HENSOLDT AG set at EUR 12 per share

- Total offer volume of approx. EUR 460 million (assuming full exercise of greenshoe option)

- Indicating a total market capitalization of EUR 1.26 billion and enterprise value of EUR 2.29 billion

- Expected free float 37%, if greenshoe option is fully exercised

- First day of trading on September 25, 2020 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Taufkirchen, September 24, 2020 - The final offer price for the shares of HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT"), Europe"s largest pure-play electronic sensor solutions house, has been set at EUR 12 per share by HENSOLDT and its current owner Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l. ("Selling Shareholder"), a company indirectly owned by funds advised by KKR ("KKR"), in consultation with the underwriting banks. In total, 38,333,333 ordinary bearer shares (Inhaberaktien) with no par value (Stückaktien) are being placed with investors. The placement comprises 25,000,000 shares to be newly issued by HENSOLDT by way of a capital increase and 13,333,333 existing shares from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder, the latter consisting of 8,333,333 secondary base shares and 5,000,000 over-allotment shares in connection with the greenshoe option.

Assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option and based on the final offer price, the total offer volume amounts to circa EUR 460 million, indicating a total market capitalization of HENSOLDT of EUR 1.26 billion and an enterprise value[1] of EUR 2.29 billion. Upon completion of the offering and assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the expected free float amounts to 37%.

HENSOLDT expects that its gross proceeds from the capital increase will amount to EUR 300 million. HENSOLDT will use its proceeds, amongst other uses, to support its highly visible growth trajectory, sustain its existing investment strategy and strengthen its balance sheet. The Selling Shareholder will receive all proceeds from the sale of the existing shares, which are expected to amount to EUR 160 million, assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option.

Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT, said: "The successful IPO is not only a great affirmation of our work over the last three and a half years. With the tailwinds from our successful IPO we will make a big step to further strengthen our position as Europe"s leading, platform-independent provider of defence and security sensor solutions with global reach."

HENSOLDT shares are expected to be trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from September 25, 2020. HENSOLDT"s trading symbol is HAG, the German securities code (WKN) HAG000, and the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000HAG0005. The settlement and completion of the offering is planned for September 29, 2020.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets, and Deutsche Bank are acting as Joint Global Coordinators in connection with the planned transaction. Citigroup, COMMERZBANK, UniCredit Bank AG, and Crédit Agricole CIB will support the transaction as Joint Bookrunners, with Mizuho International acting as Co-Manager.

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a pioneer of technology and innovation in the field of defence and security electronics with more than 150 years of heritage from companies like Carl Zeiss, Airbus, Dornier, Messerschmitt and Telefunken. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company is a German Champion with strategic leadership positions in the field of sensor solutions for defence and non-defence applications. HENSOLDT develops new products to combat a wide range of threats based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cyber security. With more than 5,400 employees as of December 31, 2019, HENSOLDT generated revenues of EUR 1.11 billion in 2019.

www.hensoldt.net

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR"s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR"s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.



Press contact HENSOLDT



Joachim Schranzhofer Tel.: +49 (0)89.51518.1823

joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net





Press contact KKR



Raphael Eisenmann Tel.: +49 (0)69.9218.7486

reisenmann@heringschuppener.com

Thea Bichmann Tel.: +49 (0)69.9218.7415

tbichmann@heringschuppener.com

[1] Calculated on June 30, 2020 basis (i.e., expected market capitalization based on offer volume and price range, plus net debt calculated as financing liabilities and lease liabilities minus cash, plus pension liabilities and plus non-controlling interests, in each case as of June 30, 2020, minus targeted primary net proceeds).