GRENKE AG mandates Warth & Klein Grant Thornton for an independent audit

Baden-Baden, September 24, 2020: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, has mandated Warth & Klein Grant Thornton, one of the leading auditing companies in Germany for medium-sized companies, for an independent audit. The reason behind this mandate is the review of takeovers of franchise companies by an independent auditor that was announced on September 21. The audit will cover, among others, the market conformity of the valuations, the advantageousness for GRENKE AG and the validation of the purchase agreements concluded, including the parties involved.

Information on the allegations of Viceroy Research are all now available together at the following website: www.grenke.com/shortattack.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG



Team Investor Relations



Neuer Markt 2



76532 Baden-Baden



Phone: +49 7221 5007-204



Email: investor@grenke.de



Website: www.grenke.de

Press contact



Stefan Wichmann



Executive Communications Consulting



Alfred-Bierwirth-Weg 2



D-53572 Unkel (near Bonn)



Phone: +49 22 24 98 77 98



Email: presse@grenke.de



Website: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300





About GRENKE





The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE"s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE"s activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

Further information about GRENKE and its products is available at: www.grenke.com