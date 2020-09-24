DGAP-News: Gigaset AG publishes report on the second quarter and first half of 2020
2020. szeptember 24., csütörtök, 08:00
Press release
Gigaset AG publishes report on the second quarter and first half of 2020
Gigaset AG (ISIN: DE0005156004), an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology, today published its report for the second quarter and the first half of 2020. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic led to a significant decline in both revenue and earnings in the first half of 2020. The trade restrictions imposed by the European governments also practically brought brick-and-mortar retail to a standstill in many places well into Q2 2020.
Accordingly, revenue in the first half of 2020 stood at €75.8 million, after having still reached €107.1 million in the same period of the previous year. At minus €8 million, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were also well below that of the previous year (H1 2019: €6.7 million).
"All of the company"s business segments were affected by the negative economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the first six months of 2020. Restrictions on public life, as well as business closures and lockdowns, especially in other European countries, lasted in part well into June," said Thomas Schuchardt, CFO of Gigaset AG. "We nevertheless expect business activity to normalize in the second half of the year and additional catch-up effects from Q1 and Q2."
All in all, the company"s early and consistent liquidity management led to positive results, or almost at the planned level, for the individual months despite the fall in revenue (€0.5 million in April, minus €0.4 million in May, and minus 0,6 million in June). The intensive focus on active cash management in combination with targeted savings measures made a significant contribution to the overall result in the first six months.
Regardless of the short-term challenges, the Executive Board of Gigaset AG sees potential in the future. The coronavirus pandemic is speeding up digitalization, as the proportion of online sales also showed, rising by 115% in the first half of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019. Home office and remote work will lead to a large-scale redesign and adjustment of the IT and telecommunications structures both at work and home. Gigaset is excellently positioned to accompany and benefit from these developments:
1. Phones
2. Smartphones
3. Smart Home
4. Professional
Performance by business segments
The Smartphones segment was especially hard hit by the coronavirus restrictions in all sales markets. On the sales side, many devices were returned as a result of the measures, leading to negative revenue in the first quarter. Despite catch-up effects in the second quarter, only €0.2 million was generated with smartphones in the whole of the first six months of 2020 compared with €4.2 million in the same period of the previous year.
With revenue of €1.3. million for the first six months, the Smart Home segment was slightly down year on year (H1 2019: €1.6 million), although a very good first quarter - mostly thanks to a strategic partnership with a European operator - slowed down the revenue decline in Q2 caused by the pandemic.
Comment on Outlook for 2020
