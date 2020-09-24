



1. Details of issuer



Delivery Hero SE



Oranienburger Straße 70



10117 Berlin



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

24 Sep 2020



3. New total number of voting rights:

199238888







