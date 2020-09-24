DGAP-AFR: Fernheizwerk Neukölln AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Fernheizwerk Neukölln AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2020

Address: https://www.fhw-neukoelln.de/index.php/investor-relations/finanzberichte













Language: English
Company: Fernheizwerk Neukölln AG

Weigandufer 49

12059 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.fhw-neukoelln.de





 
