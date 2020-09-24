DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








24.09.2020 / 17:42




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Catalina Capital Partners B.V.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaas
Last name(s): Meertens
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG


b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN504


b) Nature of the transaction

Sale as part of the IPO of Knaus Tabbert AG


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
58.00 EUR 70094682.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
58 EUR 70094682.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-22; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1

94118 Jandelsbrunn

Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



62951  24.09.2020 


