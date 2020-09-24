





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Catalina Capital Partners B.V.



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Klaas

Last name(s):

Meertens

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG





b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2YN504





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale as part of the IPO of Knaus Tabbert AG





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

58.00 EUR





70094682.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

58 EUR





70094682.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-22; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



