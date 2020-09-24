DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








24.09.2020 / 17:42




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Catalina Capital Partners B.V.

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Klaas
Nachname(n): Meertens
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG


b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2YN504


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf im Rahmen des Börsengangs der Knaus Tabbert AG


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
58,00 EUR 70094682,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
58 EUR 70094682,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-22; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Knaus Tabbert AG

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1

94118 Jandelsbrunn

Deutschland
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de





 
