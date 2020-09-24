





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















24.09.2020 / 17:31









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

H.T.P. Investments 1 B.V.



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Willem Paulus

Nachname(n):

de Pundert

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG





b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A2YN504





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf im Rahmen des Börsengangs der Knaus Tabbert AG





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

58,00 EUR





105138920,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

58,00 EUR





105138920,00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-22; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



