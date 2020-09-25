





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















25.09.2020 / 14:27









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Angelika

Last name(s):

Glitz-Körfgen



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Ralph

Last name(s):

Körfgen

Position:

Managing director of the general partner of the issuer







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A288904





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

73.35 EUR





29853.45 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

73.3500 EUR





29853.4500 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-23; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra, Frankfurt

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























25.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



