





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















25.09.2020 / 14:30







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: November 11, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: November 11, 2020



Address:

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 11, 2020Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 11, 2020Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html

























25.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



