Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 11, 2020

Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 11, 2020

Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html













