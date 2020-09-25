DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres (Q3)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.11.2020

Ort: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.11.2020

Ort: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Parkring 28

85748 Garching

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com





 
