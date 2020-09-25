DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








25.09.2020 / 14:48




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Marc
Nachname(n): Hundsdorf

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG


b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2YN504


b) Art des Geschäfts

Börslicher Aktienkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
57,40 EUR 11480,00 EUR
57,40 EUR 5740,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
57,40 EUR 17220,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-23; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Knaus Tabbert AG

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1

94118 Jandelsbrunn

Deutschland
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



62975  25.09.2020 


