Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








25.09.2020 / 15:04




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Vaterl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG


b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN504


b) Nature of the transaction

Stock exchange purchase of shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
56.50 EUR 25142.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
56.50 EUR 25142.50 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-24; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Quotrix
MIC: XQTX














Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1

94118 Jandelsbrunn

Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de





 
