DGAP-CMS: 2020 IFRS Half-Yearly Financial Report (the "Report")

2020. szeptember 25., péntek, 15:43







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc


/ Half-Yearly Report






2020 IFRS Half-Yearly Financial Report (the "Report")








25.09.2020 / 15:43



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Linde Public Limited Company



25 September 2020



Re: 2020 IFRS Half-Yearly Financial Report (the "Report")


The Report has been published by Linde Public Limited Company (the "Company"). The Report is available to view on the Company"s website at https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport.



The Report has been submitted to the Central Bank of Ireland and to the Companies Announcement Office of Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at:



Companies Announcement Office

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

Ireland



Tel. no: +353 1 617 4200



For further information, please contact Investor Relations at investor_relations@linde.com.















25.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1136893  25.09.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1136893&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum