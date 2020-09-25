DGAP-CMS: 2020 IFRS Half-Yearly Financial Report (the "Report")
2020. szeptember 25., péntek, 15:43
Linde Public Limited Company
25 September 2020
Re: 2020 IFRS Half-Yearly Financial Report (the "Report")
The Report has been submitted to the Central Bank of Ireland and to the Companies Announcement Office of Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at:
Companies Announcement Office
Tel. no: +353 1 617 4200
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at investor_relations@linde.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1136893 25.09.2020
