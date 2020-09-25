DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








25.09.2020




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: TTL Real Estate GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status









Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel: Prof. Dr.
Vorname: Gerhard
Nachname(n): Schmidt
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

DIC Asset AG


b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4


b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von 272.427 Aktien durch Ausübung von Bezugsrechten im Rahmen der Aktiendividende für das Geschäftsjahr 2019


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
10,71 EUR 2917693,17 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
10,71 EUR 2917693,17 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-22; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



62983  25.09.2020 


