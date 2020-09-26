DGAP-DD: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Bernd
Nachname(n): Kundrun

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900FDHSN08UBJII80 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005470306


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
42,5320 EUR 552916,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-23; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Börse Hamburg
MIC: XHAM














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

Rablstr. 26

81669 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.eventim.de





 
