DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank AG appoints new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors
2020. szeptember 26., szombat, 20:23
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
The supervisory board of Commerzbank has appointed Dr. Manfred Knof as new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors. Dr. Manfred Knof will assume office subject to ECB approval from 1 January 2020.
