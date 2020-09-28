DGAP-AFR: secunet Security Networks AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



secunet Security Networks AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2021

Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/IR/Publications/2021/210505_secunet_Q1_21_DE.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2021

Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/IR/Publications/2021/210505_secunet_Q1_21_EN.pdf

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 03, 2021

Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/IR/Publications/2021/211103_secunet_Q3_21_DE.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 03, 2021

Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/IR/Publications/2021/211103_secunet_Q3_21_DE.pdf













Language: English
Company: secunet Security Networks AG

Kurfürstenstr. 58

45138 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.secunet.com





 
