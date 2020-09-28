





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: secunet Security Networks AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













secunet Security Networks AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















28.09.2020 / 12:45







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 05, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 05, 2021



Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: November 03, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: November 03, 2021



Address:

secunet Security Networks AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 05, 2021Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/IR/Publications/2021/210505_secunet_Q1_21_DE.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 05, 2021Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/IR/Publications/2021/210505_secunet_Q1_21_EN.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 03, 2021Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/IR/Publications/2021/211103_secunet_Q3_21_DE.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 03, 2021Address: https://www.secunet.com/fileadmin/user_upload/IR/Publications/2021/211103_secunet_Q3_21_DE.pdf

























28.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



