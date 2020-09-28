DGAP-DD: SLM Solutions Group AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Busch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SLM Solutions Group AG


b) LEI

5299004VIBQF63906C97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A111338


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
6.75 EUR 1000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
6.75 EUR 1000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-23; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG

Estlandring 4

23560 Lübeck

Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
