Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - 4th Interim Report (2. Tranche)

On March 19, 2020, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 18 March 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Within the second tranche, between September 21, 2020 and September 25, 2020 a total of 89,177 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

In the period from September 21, 2020 to September 25, 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Total number of shares bought back

Weighted average share price (EUR)

Aggregated volume (EUR)

21.09.2020

17,479

60.0697

1,049,958.29

22.09.2020

17,812

59.8554

1,066,144.38

23.09.2020

17,938

59.3203

1,064,087.54

24.09.2020

17,895

57.8310

1,034,885.75

25.09.2020

18,053

57.9407

1,046,003.46









Total

89,177

58.9959

5,261,079.42



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 19, 2020 through, and including, September 25, 2020 amounts to 923,802.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Aurubis AG (www.aurubis.com) under section Investor Relations.

Hamburg, September 2020

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board