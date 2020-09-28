DGAP-AFR: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.06.2020

Ort: https://www.resparcs.com/home/downloads/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.06.2020

Ort: https://www.resparcs.com/home/downloads/













Unternehmen: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership

IFC 5

JE1 1ST St.Helier/Jersey Channel Islands

Großbritannien
Internet: www.resparcs.com





 
