DGAP-AFR: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2020. szeptember 28., hétfő, 17:36
RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2020:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2020
Address: https://www.resparcs.com/home/downloads/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2020
Address: https://www.resparcs.com/home/downloads/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership
|IFC 5
|JE1 1ST St.Helier/Jersey Channel Islands
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.resparcs.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1137454 28.09.2020
