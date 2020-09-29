DGAP-AFR: KROMI Logistik AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die KROMI Logistik AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.09.2020

Ort: http://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/German/3250/berichte.html

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.09.2020

Ort: http://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/German/3250/berichte.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: KROMI Logistik AG

Tarpenring 11

22419 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.kromi.de





 
