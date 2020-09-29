DGAP-PVR: Südzucker AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2020. szeptember 29., kedd, 14:23







DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Südzucker AG







Südzucker AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








29.09.2020 / 14:23



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Südzucker AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Maximilianstr. 10
PLZ: 68165
Ort: Mannheim
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900S8QNB101D40S72

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung nur auf Ebene eines Tochterunternehmens aufgrund interner Umstrukturierung

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wien, Österreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Zucker Invest GmbH
Süddeutsche Zuckerrübenverwertungs-Genossenschaft eG

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

23.09.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 69,43 % 0,00 % 69,43 % 204183292
letzte Mitteilung 69,43 % 0,00 % 69,43 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007297004 0 141766984 0,00 % 69,43 %
Summe 141766984 69,43 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:




























































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung 10,25 % % 10,25 %
 


Zuckermarkt - Studiengesellschaft m.b.H. 69,43 % % 69,43 %
Zucker Invest GmbH 69,43 % % 69,43 %
- % % %
RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung 10,25 % % 10,25 %
 


Zucker Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH 10,25 % % 10,25 %
- % % %
RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung 10,25 % % 10,25 %
 


LEIPNIK-LUNDENBURGER INVEST Beteiligungs AG % % %
Marchfelder Zuckerfabriken Gesellschaft m.b.H. 10,25 % % 10,25 %
- % % %
RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung 10,25 % % 10,25 %
Zucker-Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H. 10,25 % % 10,25 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

25.09.2020














29.09.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Südzucker AG

Maximilianstr. 10

68165 Mannheim

Deutschland
Internet: www.suedzucker.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1137397  29.09.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137397&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum