1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Christian

Last name(s):

Bruch



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Siemens Energy AG





b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000ENER6Y0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract based investment obligation)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

21.81 EUR





32256.99 EUR



21.8 EUR





123170 EUR



21.89 EUR





21890 EUR



21.84 EUR





11618.88 EUR



21.98 EUR





21980 EUR



21.82 EUR





15688.58 EUR



21.95 EUR





50616.7 EUR



21.85 EUR





12694.85 EUR



22.19 EUR





1065.12 EUR



21.83 EUR





15695.77 EUR



22.06 EUR





3772.26 EUR



21.86 EUR





6623.58 EUR



22.15 EUR





2215 EUR



22.04 EUR





123688.48 EUR



22.08 EUR





38198.4 EUR



22.1 EUR





60775 EUR



22 EUR





6600 EUR



22.38 EUR





4476 EUR



22.22 EUR





6510.46 EUR



22.27 EUR





7037.32 EUR



22.2 EUR





124031.4 EUR



22.47 EUR





44872.59 EUR



22.25 EUR





12237.5 EUR



22.24 EUR





5960.32 EUR



22.21 EUR





12548.65 EUR



22.4 EUR





44800 EUR



22.41 EUR





16224.84 EUR



22.39 EUR





167925 EUR



22 EUR





46156 EUR



22 EUR





2574 EUR



22 EUR





7260 EUR



22 EUR





13244 EUR



22 EUR





11000 EUR



22 EUR





8030 EUR



22 EUR





6314 EUR



22 EUR





98846 EUR



22 EUR





26576 EUR



22.01 EUR





220100 EUR



22.01 EUR





220100 EUR



22.01 EUR





220100 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

22.0644 EUR





1875473.6900 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-28; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



29.09.2020

