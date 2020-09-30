DGAP-AFR: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.09.2020

Ort: https://de.citifirst.com/DE/Produkte/Informationen/Rechtliche_Dokumente/Finanzberichte













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Reuterweg 16

60323 Frankfurt

Deutschland
Internet: www.citifirst.com





 
