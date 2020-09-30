EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil)
2020. szeptember 30., szerda, 07:00
NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil)
Development partners establish supply chain agreements and order sufficient drug substance to treat 1 million patients
Geneva, Switzerland, and Radnor, PA, September 30, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company") and NeuroRx, Inc. have established supply chain agreements and ordered sufficient drug substance (RLF-100TM) to prepare to treat 1 million patients with COVID-19, should the pandemic continue.
RLF-100(TM) is still in FDA-approved phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of critical COVID-19 in the US. A readout by the study"s Data Monitoring Committee is expected within the next month. European trials with RLF-100TM are in preparation and are scheduled to start in Q1 2021.
The development partners, NeuroRx and Relief, are leading US and EU commercialization plans, respectively. They have now contracted with Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to manufacture commercial supplies of RLF-100(TM), in order to ensure that adequate drug inventory will be immediately available, should the clinical trials demonstrate safety and efficacy.
NeuroRx and Relief have similarly contracted with Bachem Americas (www.bachem.ch) to manufacture sufficient RLF-100TM drug substance to treat 1 million patients. Bachem was the first peptide manufacturer to synthesize RLF-100TM and has played a leading role in the development of the drug substance over the past 20 years.
NeuroRx and Relief have additionally contracted with a leading nationwide pharmaceutical logistics partner in order to ensure overnight supply to US hospitals, should RLF-100(TM) continue to succeed in clinical trials.
"In normal circumstances, it would be prudent to wait until all the data are in before initiating commercial scale-up. However, in an environment where more than 40,000 Americans are contracting COVID-19 daily and 800 are dying each day, there is not a moment to lose in ensuring that sufficient quantities of RLF-100(TM) will be available, should the clinical trials succeed in proving safety and efficacy," said Dr. Jonathan Javitt, CEO and Chairman of NeuroRx, Inc.
Dr. Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief continued: "We are living in unprecedented times, which call for flexibility and innovative thinking, in and outside the clinic. Therefore, we have taken the necessary steps to match the rapid clinical development of RLF-100TM by establishing a supply chain capable of scaling up to meet the urgent medical needs of critical COVID-19 patients."
About VIP in Lung Injury
COVID-19-related death is primarily caused by Respiratory Failure. Before this acute phase, however, there is evidence of early viral infection of the alveolar type 2 cells. These cells are known to have angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors at high levels, which serve as the route of entry for the SARS-CoV-2 into the cells. Coronaviruses are shown to replicate in alveolar type 2 cells, but not in the more numerous type 1 cells. These same type 2 alveolar cells have high concentrations of VIP receptors on their cell surfaces giving rise to the hypothesis that VIP could specifically protect these cells from injury.
Injury to the type 2 alveolar cells is an increasingly plausible mechanism of COVID-19 disease progression. (Mason 2020). These specialized cells replenish the more common type 1 cells that line the lungs. More importantly, type 2 cells manufacture surfactant that coats the lung and is essential for oxygen exchange. Other than RLF-100, no currently proposed treatments for COVID-19 specifically target these vulnerable type 2 cells.
About RLF-100
About RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF.
About NeuroRx, Inc.
Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG, NeuroRx, Inc. and their businesses. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG and/or NeuroRx, Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG
|Avenue de Sécheron 15
|1202 Genève
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH0100191136
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1137749
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
1137749 30.09.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]