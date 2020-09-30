

Covestro AG: Covestro to acquire the Resins & Functional Materials business (RFM) from DSM





30-Sep-2020





September 30, 2020 - Covestro today has signed an agreement to acquire the Resins & Functional Materials business (RFM) from Royal DSM. Through this transaction, Covestro is taking a significant step in its long-term corporate strategy to strengthen its sustainable and innovation-driven businesses. The integration of RFM will add about EUR 1 billion in revenues and an EBITDA of EUR 141 million (2019) and is a substantial strategic growth opportunity to expand revenues of the Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS) segment of Covestro by more than 40% to about EUR 3.4 billion (2019 pro-forma). Covestro expects permanent ("run-rate") synergy effects to build-up to about EUR 120 million per annum from full integration by 2025.







Considering cash equivalents at RFM, the total purchase price of EUR 1.61 billion corresponds to a net enterprise value of approximately EUR 1.55 billion, representing a valuation of RFM at about 5.7x EV/EBITDA 2021 including pro-forma run-rate synergies. Excluding run-rate synergies the EV/EBITDA multiple would be 10.3x.







Financing is secured through a financing agreement which Covestro intends to refinance with a combination of equity, debt instruments and own cash generation, consistent with the company"s commitment to maintaining a solid investment grade rating. For this purpose, Covestro is planning to utilize its currently existing authorized share capital for an equity issuance in order to raise approximately EUR 450 million.







Closing of the transaction is expected for the first quarter of 2021 and is subject to regulatory approvals, including antitrust clearance.





Contact for investors:



Ronald Köhler, Head of Investor Relations



Phone: +49 214 6009 5098



E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com





Contact for media:



Lars Boelke, Global Corporate Media Relations



Phone: +49 214 6009 4206



E-mail: lars.boelke@covestro.com















