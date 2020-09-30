DGAP-DD: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft english

30.09.2020 / 14:36




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Herbert K.
Last name(s): Haas

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299006ZIILJ6VJVSJ32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TLX1005


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
27.8222222 EUR 100160.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
27.8222 EUR 100160.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-29; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate (Best Execution)
MIC: XGAT














Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com





 
63019  30.09.2020 


