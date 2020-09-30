DGAP-AFR: Knaus Tabbert AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2020. szeptember 30., szerda, 14:56







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Knaus Tabbert AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Knaus Tabbert AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








30.09.2020 / 14:56



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Knaus Tabbert AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.09.2020

Ort: https://www.knaustabbert.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.09.2020

Ort: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/













30.09.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Knaus Tabbert AG

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1

94118 Jandelsbrunn

Deutschland
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1137995  30.09.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137995&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum