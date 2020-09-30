





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: AKASOL AG















AKASOL AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















30.09.2020 / 15:28







Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

AKASOL AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Landwehrstrasse 55

PLZ:

64293

Ort:

Darmstadt

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900ZMVBM4A9UBTH42



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Diese Mitteilung erfolgt aufgrund der Nichtanwendung der Handelsbuchbefreiung gemäß § 36 Abs. 1 WpHG und aufgrund der Nichtanwendung der Verwahrstellenausnahme nach § 36 Abs. 3 Nr. 2 WpHG



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Morgan Stanley

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

25.09.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

5,06 %

0,26 %

5,32 %

6.061.856

letzte Mitteilung

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A2JNWZ9

0

306.716

0,00 %

5,06 %

Summe

306.716

5,06 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe

jederzeit

jederzeit

16.000

0,26 %





Summe

16.000

0,26 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Retail Structured Product

17.09.2068

jederzeit

Bar

14

0,00 %







Summe

14

0,000230952368 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Limited

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5,06 %

%

5,19 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Diese Mitteilung wurde aufgrund einer Zunahme der Nutzungsrechte an Kundenassets ausgelöst, die dazu führte, dass die gesamte Beteiligung der Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc die Schwelle von 5% überschritt, sodass die Handelsbuchausnahme nicht mehr auf die gesamte Beteiligung der Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc angewendet werden kann.





Datum

29.09.2020



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)Datum der Hauptversammlung:Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:Datum

























30.09.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



